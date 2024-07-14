Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 230.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

