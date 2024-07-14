Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,210,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,116,500. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.