Tectonic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ichor worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ichor by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ichor by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

ICHR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 241,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

