Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 116.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX remained flat at $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,385 shares of company stock valued at $293,902 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

