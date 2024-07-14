Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GBX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 397,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,005 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

