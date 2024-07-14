Tectum (TET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.92 Million

Tectum (TET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for $7.74 or 0.00012898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a market cap of $56.92 million and $981,694.27 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tectum has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.28221463 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $858,593.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

