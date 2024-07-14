Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.08 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $842.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $829.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.