Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $156.00 at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $147.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

