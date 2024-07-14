Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

TERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

TERN stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $602.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

