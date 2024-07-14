Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $315.32 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $315.32 million and $15.43 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 794,436,753 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

