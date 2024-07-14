Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $315.32 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $315.32 million and $15.43 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 794,436,753 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
