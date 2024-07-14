Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.39

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $309.16 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 794,248,922 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

