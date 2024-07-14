Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.58.

Tesla Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.27. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

