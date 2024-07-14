Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

TGSGY stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

