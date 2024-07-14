The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 839.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $61.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.