The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Position Cut by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $1,829,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

