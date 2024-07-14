The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $334.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

