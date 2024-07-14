The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $40.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18,890.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

