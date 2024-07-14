The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $102.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

INSM stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Insmed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Insmed by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Insmed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

