The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $90.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

