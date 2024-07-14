The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $61.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.20. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($11.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after buying an additional 6,823,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 687,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 800,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 649.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

