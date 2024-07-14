The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $48.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOLV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $5,747,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $3,207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth $3,478,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

