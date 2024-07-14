The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $93.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.76.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trex by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 50,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Trex by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 29,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

