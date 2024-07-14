The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $116.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

