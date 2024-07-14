The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,829,000 after acquiring an additional 189,706 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $107,893,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.1 %

Mosaic stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

