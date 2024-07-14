The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.06. New York Times has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

