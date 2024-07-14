TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.85 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
