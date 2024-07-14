TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.85 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.