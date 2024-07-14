Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 2,915,906 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Stock Down 1.0 %

THTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,647. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.