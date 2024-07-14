Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TBPH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TBPH stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.25. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

