TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,088,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,181,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 474,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,774. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

