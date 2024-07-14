TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,501 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Priority Technology

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Priority Technology news, Director John Vito Priore sold 598,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $2,129,545.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,752,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,651.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,763 over the last ninety days. 76.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PRTH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 51,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,446. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.