TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $21.16 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of HealthEquity worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,346. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 686,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,385. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

