TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,354 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $25,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,299.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,220 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 976,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,921. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

