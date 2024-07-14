TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 153,309 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,309 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Krystal Biotech worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,045,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,932,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.13. The company had a trading volume of 310,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $204.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.