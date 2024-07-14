TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 153,309 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,309 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Krystal Biotech worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,045,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,932,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.13. The company had a trading volume of 310,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $204.98.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Krystal Biotech Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
