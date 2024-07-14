TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 22,235 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Sprout Social worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,559,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 419,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

