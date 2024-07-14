TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 36,380 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,720 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 36,380 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $789,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,167 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 148,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 755,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,334. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

