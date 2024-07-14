TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 523,510 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523,510 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Marten Transport worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,997.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 466,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

