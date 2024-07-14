TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 56,389 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,389 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $102,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ITT traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.96. The company had a trading volume of 368,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.60. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

