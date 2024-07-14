TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.38. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

