Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $310.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $343.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.55. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

