Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Treasure Global Trading Down 0.8 %

TGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

