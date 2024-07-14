Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

