Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

