Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.94.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after buying an additional 1,605,345 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,124,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after buying an additional 757,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,931,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

