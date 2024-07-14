Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $423.70 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $423.70 million and $10.07 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.