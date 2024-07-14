Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a current ratio of 109.09 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

