UBS Group Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $42.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.19.

BWA opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in BorgWarner by 44.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

