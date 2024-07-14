UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCCO. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

