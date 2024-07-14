UBS Group Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $44.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NASDAQ CG opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 833,161 shares of company stock valued at $28,411,148 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,771,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $142,511,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

