Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.70.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.94. The stock had a trading volume of 845,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,679. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

