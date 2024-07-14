Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $959,290.86 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $39.42 million and $959,290.86 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,583.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.69 or 0.00615596 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00040780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00067834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010135 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10373115 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,013,789.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

